Ireland is uneasy over China’s ultra-rich getting most of its 'golden visas'

Of the 1,316 applications for Ireland's golden visa scheme last year, all but 41 were from China. (The Irish government does not differentiate between mainland China and Hong Kong applicants.) Of the 264 applications approved in 2021, 251 golden visas went to Chinese nationals.

As geopolitical tensions rise between China and the European Union, many within the Irish government see the disproportionate number of visas granted to wealthy Chinese nationals as problematic, The Irish Times reported. There are reportedly talks of halting the program altogether, or scaling it back significantly.

One person familiar with the program told the news outlet that some Chinese applicants, while prosperous, aren't actually super-wealthy, but wanted their children to be educated at English-language universities.

AD

"These are all high-net-worth individuals. They want the right, the ability, to go to another country if the regime turns against them. It’s like an insurance policy," a source in Dublin told The Irish Times.