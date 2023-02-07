What to expect from Biden's State of the Union

He might not talk about the balloon

One lingering question hanging over the speech is how Biden might address the alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that has consumed Washington and cable news since late last week.

White House officials wouldn’t confirm that Biden will address the situation, but national security spokesman John Kirby said the president would speak about efforts to reassert U.S. leadership abroad and “strategic competition with China.” Biden told reporters Monday afternoon it wouldn’t alter his foreign policy message.

Although Republicans have attacked Biden for not shooting down the balloon faster, some allies think he should mention the craft as a way to bridge the partisan divide in Washington. “In this Congress, the China committee is the only real bipartisan thing that has occurred so far,” said former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones. He added that he thought Biden would “seize this opportunity” to say China is an area of bipartisan concern.

As for the GOP’s recent attacks?

“Joe Biden could have rescued puppies on the side of the road and he would be criticized on some corners of the Republican Party,” said Jones. “I think it’s an opportunity.”