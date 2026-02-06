Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

US-Iran talks begin but hopes of breakthrough low

Feb 6, 2026, 6:42am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
An anti-US ad in Iran.
Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

The US and Iran opened negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program, talks that analysts described as crucial but said were unlikely to yield a breakthrough.

Arab states pushed to even ensure the meeting took place, after the two sides disagreed on the talks’ venue and format: The US wanted to include Iran’s support for militant proxies and its crackdown on protesters, whereas Iran insisted on focusing solely on its nuclear program.

The specter of violence, meanwhile, hangs over the negotiations. Whatever the result, Iran’s people are unlikely to win respite, the historian Kim Ghattas wrote in the Financial Times: “Any negotiated deal… will enable the survival of the Islamic Republic,” she noted, whereas “war… will expose Iranians to even worse dangers.”

Prashant Rao
AD