US-Iran talks begin but hopes of breakthrough low

The US and Iran opened negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program, talks that analysts described as crucial but said were unlikely to yield a breakthrough.

Arab states pushed to even ensure the meeting took place, after the two sides disagreed on the talks’ venue and format: The US wanted to include Iran’s support for militant proxies and its crackdown on protesters, whereas Iran insisted on focusing solely on its nuclear program.

The specter of violence, meanwhile, hangs over the negotiations. Whatever the result, Iran’s people are unlikely to win respite, the historian Kim Ghattas wrote in the Financial Times: “Any negotiated deal… will enable the survival of the Islamic Republic,” she noted, whereas “war… will expose Iranians to even worse dangers.”