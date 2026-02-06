US automakers race to replace Chinese tech in vehicles

US carmakers are racing to replace Chinese code used to run their vehicles, as new rules banning the software on national-security grounds take effect.

Modern cars, especially EVs, are packed with internet-connected widgets, many of them containing Chinese technology. However there are fears that the cameras, microphones, and GPS systems in cars could be exploited by Beijing.

The changes will create some “of the most consequential and complex auto regulations in decades,” an expert told The Wall Street Journal.

Washington’s fears may not be unfounded: Last year, Norway’s public transport authority found that Chinese-made buses operating on its network could be halted remotely, spurring Oslo to introduce anti-hacking measures.