Rightist candidates in LatAm boosted by crime fears

Rising worries over crime are upending Latin American politics, propelling rightist candidates to the top of polls across the region.

A surge in cocaine production in Colombia set off a fight for control of trafficking routes across South America, sending crime to record levels: The murder rate in neighboring Ecuador — once one of the region’s safest countries — has grown around sevenfold in the last seven years.

Illegal mining and human smuggling have also stoked violence. In response, voters are backing candidates with draconian plans to crack down on violence, many inspired by El Salvador’s authoritarian fight against gangs. “Enough of human rights,” a pensioner who backed Chile’s right-wing president-elect said. “Be tough with the people who are behaving badly.”