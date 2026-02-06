Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Nigeria deploys army after suspected jihadist fighters killed 170

Feb 6, 2026, 7:03am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
The aftermath of the attack in Nigeria.
Ibrahim Ndamitso/Reuters

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu deployed an army battalion after suspected jihadist fighters killed 170 people, the latest sign of spiraling violence in Africa’s most populous nation.

Though Abuja claims to be ramping up its campaign against radical militias, hundreds of people have been killed or kidnapped so far this year, underscoring the lawlessness that pervades swaths of the country.

Meanwhile Washington has increased its scrutiny of Nigerian authorities, accusing them of doing little to protect the country’s Christian population. Last year US forces struck what they described as a jihadist cell in Nigeria, and this week Washington dispatched a small team of troops to the country. Experts fear the security crisis could soon metastasize beyond Nigeria’s borders.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD