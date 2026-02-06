Macron signals possible resumption of dialogue with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron sent a top diplomat to Moscow, potentially signalling a resumption of talks with Russia.

Macron broke off dialogue with Russian President Putin seven months after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but he believes Europeans need their own channels of communication as trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US get underway.

Other European capitals, including Kyiv and London, consider it too soon to end Putin’s diplomatic isolation, Le Monde reported. But years of war and growing battlefield weakness have led even Ukrainians to think the previously unthinkable: Polling finds that 40% would support handing over territory to Russia, up from 18% in May 2022, after the first Russian assault was repelled.