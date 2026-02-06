Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Macron signals possible resumption of dialogue with Russia

Feb 6, 2026, 6:45am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
French President Emmanuel Macron holds a press conference during a European Union leaders’ summit.
Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron sent a top diplomat to Moscow, potentially signalling a resumption of talks with Russia.

Macron broke off dialogue with Russian President Putin seven months after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but he believes Europeans need their own channels of communication as trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US get underway.

Other European capitals, including Kyiv and London, consider it too soon to end Putin’s diplomatic isolation, Le Monde reported. But years of war and growing battlefield weakness have led even Ukrainians to think the previously unthinkable: Polling finds that 40% would support handing over territory to Russia, up from 18% in May 2022, after the first Russian assault was repelled.

A chart showing government support to Ukraine.
Tom Chivers
AD