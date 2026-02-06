Events Email Briefings
Former Norwegian ministers investigated over Epstein ties

Feb 6, 2026, 6:48am EST
Børge Brende. Yves Herman/File Photo/Reuters

Authorities opened investigations into former top Norwegian ministers — including World Economic Forum President Børge Brende — over links to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Brende, who previously denied contact with Epstein, dined with the financier, newly released files show, while one of Norway’s ex-premiers faces a corruption inquiry.

The list of powerful people named in the files is growing: The emails show US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick planned a visit to Epstein’s island in 2012, again contradicting his previous statements, while Britain’s prime minister is under pressure over his former Washington ambassador’s connections. The files reveal a “social Ponzi scheme” in which the financier leveraged relationships and information to build yet more relationships, the Financial Times said.

