Exclusive / Tensions flare inside Trump antitrust world

The head of the US Justice Department’s antitrust division took action to cut loose a top lieutenant on Friday but was overruled by Attorney General Pam Bondi, the latest flashpoint in an escalating war inside the Trump administration’s competition agency.

Gail Slater declined to renew the expiring contract of her chief of staff, Sara Matar, before being told by Bondi that she didn’t have the authority to do so, people familiar with the matter said. Slater posted on X Friday that Matar’s “detail has concluded” and then later deleted the post. Matar’s detail has been extended, a person familiar with the matter said.

“The post was deleted because it is not accurate,” a DOJ spokesman said. Matar didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The power struggle inside the Trump administration between populist corporate skeptics and traditional Republican hands-off regulators is intensifying. Companies whose mergers have been challenged or investigated by Slater’s office have won favorable settlements by going around her to lobby Trump DOJ officials.