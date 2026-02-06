Exclusive / Cruz optimistic that air safety bill will pass the House

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was quietly threatening to slow the funding agreement last week over one of his top priorities — but dropped his opposition after talking with House Speaker Mike Johnson, according to people familiar with the conversation.

Cruz spoke directly last week to the speaker about the ROTOR Act — an aviation safety response to the horrific crash at DCA last year — and now feels assured it will become law soon.

“I am confident that the House will take up and pass the ROTOR Act and put it on the president’s desk for signature,” Cruz said.

The Senate passed the air safety bill in December, but it faces an uncertain fate in the House. There, Transportation Committee Chair Sam Graves, R-Mo., isn’t yet fully sold on the bill — so there’s still work to do in the other chamber.