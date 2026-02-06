Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy

Exclusive / Cruz optimistic that air safety bill will pass the House

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Feb 6, 2026, 4:54am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Sen.Ted Cruz speaks during a memorial event marking the one-year anniversary of the midair collision at DCA.
Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was quietly threatening to slow the funding agreement last week over one of his top priorities — but dropped his opposition after talking with House Speaker Mike Johnson, according to people familiar with the conversation.

Cruz spoke directly last week to the speaker about the ROTOR Act — an aviation safety response to the horrific crash at DCA last year — and now feels assured it will become law soon.

“I am confident that the House will take up and pass the ROTOR Act and put it on the president’s desk for signature,” Cruz said.

The Senate passed the air safety bill in December, but it faces an uncertain fate in the House. There, Transportation Committee Chair Sam Graves, R-Mo., isn’t yet fully sold on the bill — so there’s still work to do in the other chamber.

AD
AD