Exclusive / Crusoe launches cloud product to take on hyperscalers

Crusoe, the startup developing OpenAI’s massive Stargate data center in Texas, is launching a new cloud computing product that puts it into competition with hyperscalers, and possibly even OpenAI.

The move is part of a trend among neocloud companies to tackle the higher-margin services that can be offered on top of the data centers they’re building. Crusoe’s new service will allow companies like Cursor, the fast-growing startup that is among the company’s first cloud clients, to run their own customized models on their own cloud service.

Erwan Menard, senior vice president of Crusoe Cloud, told Semafor in an interview that his pitch to customers is that they can get better performance and lower costs with Crusoe than with major cloud providers, because it can offer more “technical intimacy” than a hyperscaler — which is typically more focused on the biggest AI models.

Eventually, Menard said, Crusoe envisions having lots of smaller data centers, focused on inference, that will be spread around the country, putting them closer to end users and improving latency.

Some of those data centers would operate entirely on their own power grid, utilizing solar and batteries.