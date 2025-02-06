UN Secretary-General warns Washington against ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Gaza

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned Washington against the “ethnic cleansing” of Gaza, after Donald Trump said all two million Palestinians living in the strip would be displaced.

The US president’s claim that his country would take control of the territory and rebuild it into the “Riviera of the Middle East” was quickly walked back by White House officials, most of whom had not been told of the plan before its announcement.

The proposal has been met with harsh opposition across the Middle East, including by top US allies. Meanwhile Jordan and Egypt — whose economies have become increasingly reliant on US aid — both rejected Washington’s calls for them to take in Palestinian refugees.