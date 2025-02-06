Events Newsletters
TED talks founder seeks new owner for conference group

Tom Chivers
Tom Chivers
Feb 6, 2025, 7:08am EST
UK
Chris Anderson.
Wikimedia Commons
The News

The founder of TED wants to give the nonprofit away.

British entrepreneur Chris Anderson founded the technology, entertainment and design conference in 2000. Since then it has become a “renowned, if sometimes mocked,” global behemoth, WIRED reported, with more than 250,000 talks in its archive, many with tens of millions of views: TED has inspired podcasts, an NPR show, and other spinoffs.

Anderson said he wanted to hand the nonprofit over to whoever has the most interesting vision for TED’s future: It has to be nonpartisan, and the talks should remain free to watch online, but otherwise the new owner can take it where they will. Anderson’s ideal buyer would be a university or a philanthropic organization.

