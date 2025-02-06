Panama disputes US claim of free canal crossings for government ships

The US State Department said government ships would be allowed to cross the Panama Canal for free, a claim the Central American nation quickly moved to deny.

President Donald Trump has vowed to retake control of the canal — through which 40% of US container traffic passes — without providing details.

Trump’s most outlandish proclamations are being met with increasing skepticism by geopolitical analysts: Despite declaring his intention to take over Greenland and turn Canada into the 51st US state, there is so far little evidence these threats will come to pass.

“The real threat is if [Trump] persuades the rest of us to believe he has power he does not have,” Ezra Klein wrote in The New York Times.