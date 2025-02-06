Musk’s ‘slash and burn’ approach faces pushback

Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s slash-and-burn approach to the US government is facing mounting challenges from Democrats and federal employees.

Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency have been sued by public sector unions, workers, and retirees in a series of lawsuits that together “amount to the opening shots in an emerging legal battle over the constitutional order,” The New York Times wrote.

It comes as the administration is currently falling short of its target for slashing personnel through voluntary measures, with just 40,000 taking up the offer of a deferred resignation as the deadline arrived Thursday. Federal workers appear reluctant to take up the offer because of uncertainty over whether they will actually be paid through September as promised, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Meanwhile, Musk’s tactics could be a boon to the Democrats by providing the party with a figure who isn’t Donald Trump to rally around, The Journal noted: “He’s a good villain...He makes it so easy because he’s so disregarding of how people feel. You know there’s no empathy, there’s no sense of trying to help people,” Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) told the outlet.

Republicans, in contrast, don’t seem interested in restraining Musk yet, but one lawmaker told Semafor’s Burgess Everett: “I can see things where Musk… could go too far.”