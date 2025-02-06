Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Bank of England cuts interest rates as UK narrowly avoids recession

Paige Bruton
Paige Bruton
Feb 6, 2025, 7:58am EST
UK
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, speaks during the Monetary Policy Report press conference in London.
Kin Cheung/Pool via Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

The Bank of England lowered interest rates by a quarter point Thursday and downgraded the UK’s economic outlook after the country narrowly avoided recession in the July-September quarter.

Economic growth has been “broadly flat since March last year,” the Bank said in its quarterly inflation report, despite plans by the Labour government to kickstart economic growth.

Inflation, which remains above the Bank’s 2% target, is also expected to spike later in 2025 due to higher energy costs and water bills, it said, as it lowered interest rates to 4.5% in a widely expected move.

AD

Chancellor Rachel Reeves welcomed the rate cut, which will reduce mortgage costs for homeowners, but said that she is “still not satisfied with the growth rate,” The BBC reported.

The Bank said that the economy would likely remain sluggish in the short term, adding that it would take a “careful and gradual” approach to future interest rate decisions, taking into account factors such as the threat of US tariffs on European goods that could affect inflation.

AD
AD