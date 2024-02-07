Thailand takes steps to ban weed two years after decriminalizing it

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will review a request from the country’s health ministry next week to ban the recreational use of cannabis. The potential reversal comes just two years after Thailand became the first country in Asia to decriminalize the drug.

Thavisin, who took office in August, has repeatedly voiced opposition to non-medical use of marijuana, arguing in September that decriminalization could lead to “wider narcotic drug problems.” But he stressed that medical cannabis would remain untouched by a new ban.

While Thailand was once known for having some of the world’s harshest drug laws, the former government’s decision to decriminalize weed created a thriving “gray market” for local vendors, who took advantage of the country’s tropical climate well-suited to cultivating the plant.