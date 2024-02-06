Sale of ‘Russia’s Google’ tightens Moscow’s grip on the internet

Tech giant Yandex — dubbed “Russia’s Google” — has agreed to sell its Russian assets to a consortium of investors for $5.2 billion, the biggest corporate exit from the country since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The company, which is registered in the Netherlands but conducts most of its business in Russia, said that the government-backed sale includes 95% of its assets, including the country’s most-popular search engine, a ride-sharing application, and an e-commerce platform. The deal, which comes after Yandex struggled to navigate the fallout of the war in Ukraine, is expected to allow Moscow further control over the Russian internet.

Russian politicians hailed the move. “The successful case of Yandex will be an example for everyone else: It’s time to stop working with an eye to the West, your future is here, in your homeland,” Anton Gorelkin, deputy head of the Russian parliament’s committee on information policy, wrote on Telegram.