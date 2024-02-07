Report: Ronna McDaniel to step down as RNC chair

Ronna McDaniel told Donald Trump she plans to step down from her position as chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, according to The New York Times.

The Times reported on Tuesday night that McDaniel informed Trump she’d leave her role shortly after the Feb. 24 South Carolina primary. CNN followed shortly after, reporting she’d offered to give up her role. Trump seemed to telegraph her exit over the weekend, saying he expected “changes” soon as he prepared to assume the nomination.

The RNC pushed back against the reports, which Semafor could not immediately confirm.

“Nothing has changed. This will be decided after South Carolina,” RNC Spokesperson Keith Schipper told Semafor in a statement.

The Times reports that Trump is reportedly considering backing Michael Whatley, the North Carolina Republican Party chairman, as her replacement, though he does not have the power to officially appoint anyone to the job. Trump is a fan of his participation in the “stop the steal” movement, the effort to overturn the 2020 election that’s at the center of the state and federal indictments facing the former president.