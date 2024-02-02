Charlie Kirk’s strategy: Fight every culture war, win every election

Kirk’s group started as an effort to supercharge conservative outreach to young people. But the Vegas conference was a reminder of how vastly its kingmaking ambitions within the Republican party have grown. The fact that Kirk and Turning Point’s stable of podcasters have become some of the MAGA movement’s premier podcasting shock jocks has, if anything, appeared to help that effort, building its credibility among the GOP base at a moment the RNC is shedding its own.

One year ago, Kirk and the more rebellious RNC members took a run at McDaniel and lost. The chair won a fourth term with 111 votes, to 54 for California RNC member Harmeet Dhillon and four for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. McDaniel, at the time, chided Kirk and Dhillon for “trying to take over the RNC,” shortly after the GOP in Arizona — where Kirk lived, and where TPUSA had implemented its strategies to shape the party — had lost key races.

Dhillon is now representing Trump in his challenge to states that have cited the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause to block him from the ballot; Lindell was at Kirk’s summit, talking the crowd through his challenges to the 2020 election. TPUSA had remained resolutely pro-Trump as the RNC tried to run a neutral primary, and that was why it could be trusted, according to the luminaries on stage.

“The forces of the world are against him, including all the money and all the power in the Republican Party,” Steve Bannon told the crowd on Tuesday. “That’s what the RNC has. They’ve been harnessing the donor money to stop Trump. They should not get another penny.”

Around two dozen RNC members stopped by the alternative summit, sitting in the front row for strategy sessions, chatting in the hallways about why they’d given up on party leadership.

“I would love for Ronna McDaniel to let us know that she’s stepping down,” said Fanchon Blythe, an RNC committeewoman from Nebraska. “The RNC is a bunch of fluff.”

Some talk in the hallways speculated on when McDaniel might go and who should replace her. In training sessions, the question was bigger: How could Republican activists build a permanent infrastructure, one that always beat the left?

Kristina Karamo, the ousted MAGA chair of the Michigan GOP, met allies who wanted to help reverse her purge. Bannon hosted hours of his War Room podcast, passing the microphone to local party leaders who felt let down by HQ. Donald Trump Jr. thanked Kirk and the audience for being “the tip of the spear,” fighting where too many people had conceded.

“People want to know, what are we gonna do to save our country?” Karamo told Semafor. “We can’t let the internal conflict become the dominating factor — and then that becomes what we focus on instead of saving the country.”

Plenty of Republicans see Karamo’s politics — and TPUSA’s — as the source of that conflict. She won her chairmanship after running and losing a 2022 race for secretary of state, which she never conceded; she’d won that nomination after working as a 2020 poll watcher and appearing across conservative media as an on-the-ground expert on the fraud she saw. She was ousted after complaints about the party’s shrinking events and flatlining fundraising, with her opponents picking ex-Rep. Pete Hoekstra to replace her.

The problem for the official party apparatus, though, is that it can’t reach the most disgruntled MAGA voters, who tend to view the world a lot like Karamo. TPUSA thinks it can. Even Hoekstra made a brief stop at their conference on his way to the RNC meeting.

“Type in ‘Wisconsin conservatives.’ A lot of election integrity groups exist on Telegram,” Turning Point Action enterprise director Brett Galaszewski said at one training session. “These are prime crowds for recruiting.”

One of the newest RNC officials at the conference was Gina Swoboda, the new chair of the Arizona Republican Party, who won that role after Senate candidate Kari Lake released an audio recording of former chair Jeff DeWit telling her that “very powerful people” might offer her money to quit. DeWit, who’d once called TPUSA “more powerful than the RNC,” had handed his job to a Trump campaign alum who’d spent years publishing voter rolls to find evidence of fraud.

“I’m wearing the armor of God,” Swoboda told Bannon during one of his conference livestreams. “I think that the reason that God made me my nerdy election self is for this time.”