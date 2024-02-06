Nearly a quarter of hostages held in Gaza are dead

At least 31 of the remaining 136 hostages being held by Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza are dead, an Israeli military spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

The IDF said that most of the victims were killed on Oct. 7 and that families of the deceased have been informed. Officials believe that at least 20 other hostages may have also been killed, The New York Times reported.

News of the deaths came as Qatar said it had received a “positive” response from Hamas regarding a new hostage deal brokered by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt.

“The reply includes some comments, but in general it is positive,” Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani told reporters Tuesday, according to Al-Monitor.