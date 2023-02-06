Why a 7.8-magnitude earthquake is so much worse than a 7.0

Turkey and Syria were rocked by a pair of deadly earthquakes Monday, with over 3,400 people killed and the death toll expected to rise significantly.

The quakes were registered at magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5, according to the United States Geological Survey, which points out that the measurement of earthquake sizes is a "well known, but not well understood, concept."

The earthquake measurement system used by the USGS, a version of which was first developed by Charles Richter in the 1930s, shows why a 7.8-magnitude earthquake is so much worse than even a 7.0 rumble.