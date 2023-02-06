Surreal photos show Athens' ruins and beaches blanketed in snow, again

Images of the Acropolis covered in snow circulated online Monday, a surreal sight which has become more common for Athens’ iconic ruin in recent years.

It is the fourth time in five years snow has dusted the Mediterranean city, with frigid temperatures and flakes spotted in 2019, 2021, 2022, and again this week.

The scenes are similar away from the ruins: Effie K. posted a photo of a recently plowed road.

Snow even blanketed some beaches in Athens' suburbs.

REUTERS/Stelios Misinas

REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

REUTERS/Louiza Vradi