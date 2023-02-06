What you need to know about Hong Kong’s biggest national security trial

The 2020 national security law, imposed by Beijing to quash unrest in Hong Kong after widespread pro-democracy protests, punishes crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces with sentences of up to life in prison. The language is vague, making it subject to interpretation.

The law legalizes the wire-tapping and surveillance of people suspected of breaking the law, and in some cases suspects can be tried in mainland China.

