Marvel is returning to China after 4 years. Here’s how its movies have done

After nearly four years, a Marvel movie — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — will release in China's theaters on Tuesday; Ant-man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be out on Feb. 17.

While China's 1.4 billion population makes it an incredibly lucrative market for Hollywood, some reports and Weibo reviews suggest that given its late release, many may have already pirated the Black Panther sequel, or might not be that enthusiastic to watch it. The movie has so far only generated about $70,000 in pre-sales.

Here's a look at how other Marvel movies have performed in China over the years.