A viral Iranian protest song won a Grammy. Here's why it's a big deal

The lyrics to Baraye, which translates to "for" or "because of" in Farsi, are taken from social media posts from people explaining why they are protesting.

The lyrics include lines such as, "Because of dancing in the streets," "Because of every time we were afraid to kiss our lovers," "Because of yearning for a normal life."

It was released in the wake of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab incorrectly, and later died in the custody of the morality police.

Since thousands took to the streets across Iran to protest the country's regime and call for change, over 19,000 people have been arrested and several have been executed.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden, who presented the award onstage Sunday, called the song "a powerful and poetic call for freedom and women's rights."