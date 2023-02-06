6 ways people have used ChatGPT around the world

ChatGPT, the OpenAI-powered chatbot that offers informed, sometimes compelling responses to complicated questions, has drawn widespread controversy since its launch in Nov. 2022. It's also sparked an ongoing debate about the ethics of using artificial intelligence to produce content otherwise made by humans.

Many schools in the U.S. have banned it from classrooms as teachers have criticized it for encouraging students to plagiarize.

But both ordinary and prominent people around the world –– from a Russian student to Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds –– have embraced its use. Here are some examples of how people have used ChatGPT globally.