US law firm boss Brad Karp quits over Epstein ties

The chairman of one of the biggest US law firms resigned over links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Emails showed that Brad Karp of Paul Weiss had attended Epstein’s mansion and asked for favors, such as helping get his son a job, long after Epstein’s conviction for sex offenses.

The fallout from the release of Epstein emails has been felt worldwide: Links between the disgraced financier and Peter Mandelson, the former British ambassador to Washington and prominent political figure, could bring down UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who admitted he knew about the men’s relationship before appointing Mandelson.

Donald Trump, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, and Richard Branson all also faced questions over their connections to Epstein.