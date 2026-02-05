Trump admits immigration crackdown has been excessively forceful

US President Donald Trump admitted a “softer touch” may be required on immigration enforcement as polling showed Americans — while in favor of strict border controls — increasingly viewed efforts as going too far.

Trump removed a top Border Patrol official and hundreds of agents are being withdrawn from Minnesota after federal officers killed two protesters in Minneapolis.

A majority of Americans said the use of force was excessive, while another survey found support for protesters’ behavior, saying it was acceptable to film immigration arrests, and not acceptable for agents to hide their faces.

Immigration concerns were key in Trump’s 2024 electoral victory, but even Republicans are now worried about the crackdown, with a growing minority saying agents were too aggressive.