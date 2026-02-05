Software stock rout deepens as new Claude tool targets financial work

AI startup Anthropic launched a financial service-focused AI model on Thursday, days after its new legal tool sparked a broad software selloff.

The newly updated Claude can run analyses using company data and filings that might normally take a human days to complete, prompting financial service stocks to fall.

Enterprise sales form about 80% of Anthropic’s business: “We are now transitioning almost into vibe working,” its head of product for enterprise told CNBC.

Rival OpenAI is now hiring hundreds of new staffers to boost its enterprise sales, The Information reported.

While spooked investors are dumping software shares, one analyst said security concerns will likely keep large companies from deploying such AI tools: “Panic over this is probably misplaced.”