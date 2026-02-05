Exclusive / Republicans ready another homeland security stopgap bill

Republicans are quietly readying another short-term spending bill for the Department of Homeland Security, according to multiple sources, though they have yet to settle on its final length.

One Republican senator said the House’s Tuesday passage of a larger spending bill delayed negotiations until Wednesday.

“It’s not enough time to come to the sort of agreement that we were hoping to come to,” said a senior White House official. “The overwhelmingly likely outcome here is we’re putting together a clean CR for the Department of Homeland Security.”

Border czar Tom Homan pulled 700 agents out of Minnesota on Wednesday, following Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s body camera announcement.

It’s possible more olive branches can convince a handful of Senate Democrats to vote for more time to negotiate, but the party’s Hill leaders on Wednesday night released a longer list of demands for changes.