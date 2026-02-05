Investors bet on decisive election win by Japan’s Takaichi

Japan’s prime minister is on track for a decisive win in a Sunday snap election, setting her up to deliver expansive fiscal policies and a more assertive stance toward China.

Sanae Takaichi took office just three months ago, but wants to cement power in the country’s legislature to build a more “outspoken and powerful Japan,” Bloomberg wrote.

Stocks have risen the past week on bets that Takaichi will hold office for a long time and push shareholder-friendly policies benefiting the tech and defense sectors, even as some analysts caution against overreach.

Key to Takaichi’s success is her unexpected popularity among young people: A type of “sanamania” has taken off, with people buying up pens and bags that Takaichi is spotted with.