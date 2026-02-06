Debatable: ICE warrants

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who was one of the lead negotiators in bipartisan border security talks during the Biden administration, said a dramatic shift in the use of administrative warrants would “handcuff” ICE:

“That is a way to make the whole country a sanctuary country. For people that are not tracking what that actually means, that means that ICE can do almost no arrests in the entire country … If a court rules that there’s a final order of removal, they’re removed actually by an administrative warrant, not a judicial warrant.

“So that would mean the millions of people who have a final order of removal from a court couldn’t actually be removed if we only had judicial warrants. So it’s a very clever way to say, ‘Well, a court should be involved in this,’ but they know full well that you have to have an additional federal crime. Even someone that had three DUIs and a rape and an assault couldn’t be removed unless you have an administrative warrant.

“To block all administrative warrants, it would handcuff ICE.”

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., a member of the Judiciary Committee, argued that the point of the policy would be to reign in ICE given the lack of trust in the agency following killings of US citizens in Minnesota:

“At this point, the administration’s credibility is shot, and it’s essential that a neutral and disinterested magistrate, to use the traditional phrase, signs off on the behavior or misbehavior of ICE and CBP.”

“It’s supposed to hamstring ICE. That’s the purpose. We need to hamstring ICE. They’re running around shooting people. They’re dragging people out of their cars for the color of their skin.”