Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Fears mount of global nuclear arms race

Feb 5, 2026, 6:48am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with scientists and technicians to discuss weapons.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with scientists and technicians to discuss weapons. Korean Central News Agency via Reuters.

Fears grew of a global nuclear arms race as the New START treaty between the US and Russia expired, while China said it would not join talks to curb proliferation and other countries weighed adding nuclear deterrence to their arsenal.

The end of the 2010 treaty represents “a moment of increasing peril” for the world, one of its negotiators wrote for the Center for European Policy Analysis. Russian aggression and US unpredictability are making European powers consider boosting their capabilities, and talks are underway over a potential pan-European nuclear umbrella, with Germany perhaps developing its own weapons.

Talks are, meanwhile, due to open on Friday between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear ambitions, though one leading journalist warned it wasn’t clear what either side’s endgame was.

A chart showing the estimated number of global nuclear warheads by country.
Tom Chivers
AD