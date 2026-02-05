Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Emerging economies enjoy commodities boom despite risks

Feb 5, 2026, 7:21am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
BHP Billiton’s Escondida.
Ivan Alvarado/File Photo/Reuters

Wild gyrations in commodities prices are having huge impacts on economies the world over.

Though copper prices have dipped recently, the metal’s months-long surge has been a boon for Chile, where it accounts for around a tenth of GDP: The country’s incoming finance minister intends to eliminate a fiscal deficit while slashing corporate taxes, and Goldman Sachs upgraded its forecast for Chile’s economic growth this year and next.

Yet exposure to commodity prices also means governments are vulnerable to swings in global markets. African stocks, bonds, and currencies all came under pressure this week as gold and silver plummeted, Bloomberg noted, warning that “windfalls can vanish just as fast as they appear.”

A chart showing countries with the largest copper reserves.
Prashant Rao
AD