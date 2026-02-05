Cuba suffers major blackout as energy supplies dwindle

Eastern Cuba suffered a blackout as energy supplies dwindled, the result of a US crackdown apparently aimed at overthrowing the regime in Havana but which, the UN warned, threatened a humanitarian “collapse.”

Washington’s capture of Venezuela’s leader and pressure on Mexico has resulted in Cuba being blocked from its two primary sources of oil, crippling an already decrepit electricity system: According to AFP, the island generated only half its required power last year, compounding shortfalls of medicine and food; though Havana blames a US embargo, Cuba has also suffered mismanagement and seen tourism plummet following the pandemic.

A top Cuban official told CNN that Havana was ready for dialogue with Washington, but ruled out any change of government.