Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every Weekday
Sign up

Bulgaria becomes 21st country to adopt the euro

Feb 5, 2026, 7:22am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
The facade of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters is illuminated during a rehearsal of a ceremony to celebrate Bulgaria’s accession to the Eurozone.
Heiko Becker/File Photo/Reuters

Bulgaria dropped the lev and became the 21st state to adopt the euro. The country, among the poorest in the EU, has had 10 governments in five years, and both the prime minister and president recently resigned; the upheaval has overshadowed “one of the most dramatic cultural changes… in generations,” The New York Times reported.

Joining the EU theoretically obliges states to adopt the euro, but few new entrants seem keen: None of Czechia, Poland, Romania, or Sweden have any plans in place. Croatia dropped the kuna in 2023, and the change was met with widespread stories about rampant inflation — perhaps explaining other countries’ reluctance — although the European Central Bank said that price rises continued on existing trends.

A chart showing European countries’ budget surplus and national debts as a percentage of their GDPs.
Tom Chivers
AD