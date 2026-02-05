Alphabet to double infrastructure spending as it bets on AI

Alphabet said it would likely double its infrastructure spending this year as it strains to win the AI race, the latest Big Tech firm to unveil mammoth investment targets.

Google is seen as the “biggest winner” in AI, one analyst told The New York Times, and its shares went up 65% in 2025, though its stock remained largely steady yesterday despite its latest results showing record revenues and increased profits. Chipmakers AMD and Qualcomm, meanwhile, saw large falls, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite fell 1.5%, over concerns that AI will damage software businesses.

After Anthropic released new coding tools, one former CTO said it became “very clear that we will never ever write code by hand again.”