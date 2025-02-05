US Postal Service halts deliveries from China and Hong Kong

The US Postal Service said it would resume accepting inbound parcels sent from Hong Kong and China, after temporarily halting them over President Donald Trump’s trade curbs.

The new US tariff rules end the “de minimis” rule, a loophole that exempted packages valued at less than $800 from customs inspections and tariffs.

The system had been in place since the 1930s in order to reduce bureaucracy, but has come into political focus as Chinese online retailers use it to ship goods to the US. It is also allegedly used for fentanyl trafficking.

The number of items entering the US under de minimis rules rose more than sixfold between 2015 and 2023.