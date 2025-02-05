US civil service scrambles to adjust to Trump’s orders

The US civil service is in chaos as it scrabbles to adjust to the new administration’s demands.

Two groups of FBI agents sued the justice department over plans to collect information on thousands of staffers who helped investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol, while at least 20,000 government employees have taken a buyout aimed at slashing the workforce: The CIA, for example, offered redundancy to all its workers.

Meanwhile, NASA issued a memo to staff telling them to “drop everything” and scrub mentions of terms including DEI, Indigenous people, environmental justice, and women in leadership from public-facing websites, 404 Media reported. All federal agencies are “facing an onslaught of changes,” The Verge wrote.