US begins deporting migrants to Guantanamo Bay

The US began transporting detained migrants to its naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, as Washington expands its crackdown on migration.

The move comes a day after the Trump administration said it would consider a proposal from El Salvador to send migrants there too. Mexico’s foreign minister — whose country makes up almost a quarter of all migrants in the US — said deportees should only be sent to their homelands.

Beyond the human toll of transporting people to nations they haven’t lived in for years, if at all, mass deportations could have a major impact on Latin American economies: Mexicans in the US sent home a record $65 billion in remittances in 2024, making up around 3.6% of the country’s GDP.