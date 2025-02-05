Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Nissan-Honda merger deal nears collapse

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Feb 5, 2025, 7:22am EST
East Asia
The heads of Nissan and Honda.
Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Honda’s merger with rival automaker Nissan is nearing collapse, multiple reports said Wednesday.

The Japanese automakers had said in December they were exploring joining forces to form the world’s third-largest carmaker, aimed at bolstering their competitiveness in the face of fast-growing Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers.

But negotiations stumbled over their competing visions for the future company, with Nikkei reporting that Honda proposed Nissan operate as its subsidiary, a suggestion the smaller firm rejected.

Legacy automakers have been caught flat-footed by the swift rise of Chinese EV manufacturers which have braved cutthroat competition at home and are now rapidly expanding abroad.

AD
AD