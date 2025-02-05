French PM Bayrou survives no-confidence vote

French Prime Minister François Bayrou survived no-confidence vote Wednesday after the far-right National Rally decided against toppling his government over its attempts to push through a 2025 budget.

France has been under significant pressure from the European Union and business leaders to approve its budget; the country has been at political stalemate since President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election last July that saw no party win an outright majority at a moment where public finances were in dire straits.

New figures show that France’s core budget deficit narrowed slightly in 2024, however, which could lower the pressure on Bayrou to make more radical changes to spending, Bloomberg wrote.