African gaming revenues hit $1.8B in new record

The African gaming market amounted to $1.8 billion last year, a new report found, growing six times as fast as the global average.

The number of gamers in Africa also rose to nearly 350 million, a 10% increase from 2023, said the report by the Dutch games data platform Newzoo for South African games publisher Carry1st.

The findings show how Africa’s gaming market has shifted from “emerging to emerged,” Spencer Ma, a Carry1st growth director, told Semafor. “This isn’t about catching up from a low baseline, it’s about a market that’s growing rapidly on its own terms,” he said.

Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Nigeria, and South Africa drove the biggest growth in African gaming in 2024, spurred by large youth populations, increasing smartphone use, and improved internet access. The vast majority of the revenue generated last year came from mobile games, the report highlighted, with the data taking into account game purchases, in-game spending, and subscription services.