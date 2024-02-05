Netanyahu wants to continue the war in Gaza for months to eradicate Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that the war in Gaza will not end without the killing of Palestinian militant group Hamas’ leadership, stressing it would take “months not years.”

“We will not end the war before we complete all of its goals: the elimination of Hamas, the return of all our hostages, and ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel,” Netanyahu said.

He added that Israel will not agree to a hostage deal at “any price,” saying Hamas has presented “demands that we will not accept” in negotiations for the release of more than 130 hostages held in Gaza. Netanyahu said the terms of any new agreement should be “similar” to the previous temporary truce last November when some Israeli hostages were exchanged for Palestinian prisoners.