Dartmouth basketball team allowed to unionize, US agency says in landmark decision

The National Labor Relations Board issued a potentially watershed ruling on Monday: Dartmouth College’s men’s basketball players are considered university employees under U.S. labor law, the board found, making them eligible to unionize.

Dartmouth will likely appeal the decision, which would essentially nullify the National Collegiate Athletics Association’s student-athlete model. The NCAA’s refusal to recognize collegiate players as employees has come under increased scrutiny in recent years as public opinion around the issue has shifted.

“The view of college athletes as amateurs is antiquated and should be dismissed as a quaint gesture of a bygone time,” a lawyer for the team wrote in legal filings. But Dartmouth’s lawyers argued “students who participate in intercollegiate athletics are students first and athletes second.”