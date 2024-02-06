The border bill is off to a rough start in the Senate

Barely a day after it was unveiled, the Senate’s bipartisan border bill already appeared to be in danger of sinking thanks to a lack of Republican support.

“I think this proposal is dead,” Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss. told Semafor as he departed a GOP conference meeting Monday night.

The legislation has faced withering criticism from conservatives who’ve argued it would potentially worsen the dysfunction at the Southern border. GOP Senators are also complaining they need more time to read the bill, while others are demanding an opportunity to offer amendments. And by the end of Monday, it received little outright backing from upper chamber Republicans, leaving its path to the 60 votes necessary to overcome a filibuster unclear.

For now, Republicans looked ready to block an initial procedural vote scheduled for Wednesday that would begin to advance the border bill, along with aid to Ukraine and Israel, as part of a broader national security package.

During Monday’s conference meeting, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has vocally backed the border deal, said members should feel free to vote against moving the legislation forward so that lawmakers would have more time to review it and push changes, according to a person briefed on the discussion.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told reporters that he expected Wednesday’s vote would fail to break a filibuster. “We can’t rush this right now,” Lankford said. “If we’re going to actually move this bill, you gotta have more time to be able to look at it than three days.”

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., was among those seeking changes and prepared to oppose advancing the bill on Wednesday. “We got to give it enough time so people actually can read the bill, understand it, and ask for amendments if they’re necessary,” Rounds told Semafor. “That’s what the Senate should be doing. And so I just don’t want to ram it.”