A bipartisan US border bill with aid to Ukraine, Israel faces fierce pushback

Former U.S. President Donald Trump called for Republicans to block a newly proposed bipartisan border bill, hours after senators unveiled the $118 billion package that would drastically tighten rules for entry across the U.S.’ southern border and provide billions in military assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

Republicans have demanded Democrats agree to tougher border-control measures in order to unlock military support for Ukraine. But efforts to pass bipartisan legislation have consistently faced pushback from the GOP. Even before an expected Senate vote on the bill on Wednesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, said that the legislation was “dead on arrival.”