Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US proposes rare earth trading bloc with allies

Feb 4, 2026, 5:40pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
Wheel loaders fill trucks with ore at the MP Materials rare earth mine in Mountain Pass
Steve Marcus/Reuters

The US is pursuing deals with allies to shore up critical mineral arsenals and blunt China’s ability to disrupt global supply chains.

Washington’s talks with Japan, Mexico, and the EU — days after US President Donald Trump announced a $12 billion critical mineral stockpile — focus on implementing price floors for rare earths, to counter Beijing’s pricing power and political leverage stemming from its dominance in mineral processing.

The US secretary of state on Wednesday urged collective action to address “dangerously concentrated” supply chains, a rare case of the Trump administration pushing for multilateralism.

Trump will want the agreements before his April visit to China to signal that Beijing’s leverage is evaporating against a united front, a China expert wrote.

Chart showing projected mined copper supply per nation
J.D. Capelouto
AD