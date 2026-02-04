Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Trump, Xi hold wide-ranging call in sign of thawing ties

Feb 4, 2026, 5:23pm EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in 2025
Trump and Xi last year. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a wide-ranging call on Wednesday that both leaders welcomed as a sign of warming ties.

The call touched on Taiwan, Ukraine, Iran, and trade, suggesting that lingering disagreements on fraught geopolitical issues haven’t derailed the superpowers’ months-old trade truce.

Trump has shifted Washington’s approach to Beijing away from a great-power struggle and toward a more transactional relationship centered around trade and tech competition, a Brookings scholar wrote.

But, he noted, “there likely will not be a firm floor under the US-China relationship,” which “rarely travels along a straight line for long.”

Xi said he hoped he and Trump could steer “the giant ship” of US-China relations “through winds and storms.”

J.D. Capelouto
AD